FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 33-year-old man accused of killing his mother was found not guilty by a jury after hours of deliberations.

Alexander Deltoro was arrested in 2019 after, prosecutors said, he shot and killed his mother outside of their Margate apartment following an argument with his parents.

But in court, Monday, Deltoro took the stand and claimed self-defense in his manslaughter case, saying he was forced to fire after his father slapped his hand, causing the gun to go off and strike his mother.

After a few hours of deliberation by the jury, they returned with a not guilty verdict.

“Verdict: Count One. We the jury find as follows, as to the defendant Alexander Deltoro Jr, in this case the defendant is not guilty, so say we all in this sixth day of May 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Florida,” said a jury foreperson.

Deltoro was seen emotional and hugging his defense attorney, Ronald Baum, after the verdict was read.

Baum said Deltoro can now move on with his life after a long six years.

“I think he will finally be able to at least start to properly grieve his mother’s passing,” said Baum. “Can’t imagine envision yourself not being the reason your mother died, but you were involved in it.”

7News cameras captured an emotional Deltoro walking out of the courtroom following the verdict. He didn’t make any comments.

Had he been found guilty, Deltoro faced up to 15 years behind bars.

