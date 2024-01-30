DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dexter Liberal, 33, was arrested after, authorities said, he shot his 16-year-old cousin, leaving the teen with serious injuries.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

“My nephew shot my nephew over some dumb [expletive],” said one family member. “Something that doesn’t event concern my nephew. He was poking his nose in my other nephew’s business.”

When deputies arrived on the scene as a domestic disturbance call, they saw a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital once fire rescue arrived at the scene. The victim is said to be in stable condition.

Police said Liberal was arrested in connection to this shooting. Liberal faces several charges including felony attempted murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm in public.

“They just need to stop playing with guns. Put the guns down,” said the same family member.

BSO is investigating what led to the shooting.

