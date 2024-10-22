POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Pompano Beach.

Thirty-one-year-old Willian Beltran Velasquez was charged with failure to stop at an accident scene involving death and tampering with evidence, as well as several immigration holds.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 13, along 17th Street and North Dixie Highway.

Beltran Velazquez had fled the area by the time investigators arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

