FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida tennis coach was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of engaging in sexual conversations and sexually abusing a minor.

Daniel Riggs, 31, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged with enticement and production of child sexual abuse material.

According to the FBI, Riggs had several inappropriate conversations with the victim on social media and also abused the victim while they traveled for training and tournaments.

After those tournaments, he asked the victim for sexual abuse material.

Riggs is the grandson of former Wimbledon winner, Bobby Riggs.

Authorities said there may be other victims.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (754)703-2000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

