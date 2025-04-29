PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials at Feeding South Florida said thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from their Pembroke Park location.

The food bank burglary happened Sunday from their warehouse.

Video, provided by the organization, shows two men approaching one of its trailers, breaking the locks, and opening the door.

Feeding South Florida officials said the men stole two large rolling kitchens worth about $15,000 each.

The rolling kitchens are used at senior centers and events to help people, who are suffering from food insecurity, learn how to prepare and maximize the food they were given by the organization.

Paco Velez, the organization’s president and CEO, said the discovery of the heist prompted anger among the staff.

“Our community trusts us, right? So we want to do a great job for our community and when we initially found out, I mean, anger and frustration. Everything that we are trying to do for our community and then folks come out and steal from us. That’s an unfortunate situation,” he said.

In addition to the two rolling kitchen sets that were stolen, officials said the men also stole small appliances like blenders that are used for events.

Organization officials say they want to find this equipment and get it back as it was already set to be used at future events.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

