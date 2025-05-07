PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two mobile teaching kitchens and related equipment valued at about $30,000 have been recovered after being stolen from Feeding South Florida’s warehouse in Pembroke Park, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed two unidentified men backing a pickup truck into a parking area, opening the trailer, and removing the portable kitchen units on April 27.

One man was seen loading items into the truck bed while the other returned to the trailer to retrieve more equipment.

After a joint investigation with the Opa Locka Police Department, detectives located and recovered both mobile kitchens and additional stolen items.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Opa Locka Police Department and their dedicated detective for their outstanding assistance and collaboration,” Pembroke Park Police Chief Daniel DeCoursey said in a statement. “Their partnership was critical in helping us recover these essential assets.”

The kitchens belong to Feeding South Florida and are used in community outreach programs to teach healthy cooking techniques and nutrition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.