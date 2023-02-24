FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of thieves carried out a high-priced heist at The Galleria at Fort Lauderdale, walking out of a department store with tens of thousands of dollars in jewelry.

Fort Lauderdale Police on Thursday released surveillance video of the four people who, they believe, stole roughly $30,000 worth of jewelry from the Macy’s at the shopping center, located along the 2300 block of East Sunrise Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said the three men and a woman captured in the security footage worked together to rob the store at around 5 p.m.

A Galleria Mall shopper who spoke with 7News was disturbed by the theft.

“That’s very scary,” said the shopper, who identified herself as Nicky.

The surveillance video showed two of the men speaking with a Macy’s employee.

Detectives said the pair were distracting the employee so that the other two subjects had enough time to open a jewelry case, grab the merchandise and walk out.

“I’ve shopped at this mall plenty of times, and this is the first time I’m hearing it,” said Nicky, “and they should have let us know, so we can be

aware.”

If you have any information on this theft or the subjects’ whereabouts, call FLPD detective Maupin at 954-828-5645 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

