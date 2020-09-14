30-year-old man missing from Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing man.

Thirty-year-old Travis Bray was last seen Aug. 26 in Oakland Park, wearing dark pants and a grey long-sleeved shirt.

He stands about 6 feet tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has tattoos on his stomach, back, and right arm and leg.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons unit at 954-321-4268.

