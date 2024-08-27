FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 30-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Major and Claudette Melvin, an elderly couple killed in their Fort Lauderdale home in March.

Maurice Newson, who was previously arrested in July for allegedly stealing the Melvins’ vehicle, was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

At the time of the murders, Newson was the boyfriend of the couple’s granddaughter, according to police.

Detectives allege Newson was involved in the fatal shooting of the Melvins and have now charged him following an extended investigation.

The couple was found shot in their home, and their red Ford Fusion was stolen but later recovered.

