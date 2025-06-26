PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools teachers are putting their skills to the test and going head to head in a robotics battle, as they get ready to supercharge the next generation.

These educators are gearing up for some new technologically capable activities, hoping it helps build new teamwork skills for their students while they have some fun.

About 30 BCPS teachers who serve as robotics coaches are getting a head start for the next school year. Thursday morning, they headed back to class to learn about the robots they’ll be working with, as they rev up to be robotics ready.

“We’re excited to have returning coaches here,” said robotics teacher Ali Unger-Fink. “It’s great to see everyone, and then of course, the new coaches who are getting ready to kick off their own classes and clubs this upcoming year.”

VEX robots and robotics games will be featured in future student competitions.

At the Pines Collegiate Academy in Pembroke Pines, coaches designed, built and even drove their own robots, as they took part in a friendly battle between each other.

“They’re showcasing their skills, they’re working on their autonomous code and going over the foundations that they’ll bring into the school year next year with their students,” said Unger-Fink.

Susan Centrick, director of applied learning for BCPS, said students learning about robotics will help them in numerous ways.

“They learn coding, they learn spatial reasoning, it reenforces their math and science skills, they learn how to be critical thinkers, problem solvers,” she said,

Centrick also said students being in the robotics programs enhances their understanding of standards, so they can perform better on tests and in core content areas.

“Robotics and all of the programs can apply learning support engagement of students, and that engagement of students in the classroom, and outside of the classroom for our extracurricular programming, ensures that students want to come to school, stay in school and graduate from school,” she said.

“Robotics is a great program. It not only allows students to build their technology skills and their teamwork skills, but it gives them that outlet at school and that motivation to really love learning,” said Unger-Fink.

One of the participant teachers said they’re looking forward to expanding this program to make it more inclusive to students and more accessible for all schools to participate in.

