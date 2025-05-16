DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a car while riding his bike had the opportunity to meet the doctors who helped save his life.

It was an emotional reunion for Gary Mule when the 51-year-old met the team of doctors who helped him recover from a traumatic brain injury he suffered after being hit by a car while riding his bike in 2022.

“She was your first nurse when you came to the trauma bay,” a nurse could be heard telling Mule.

Doctors weren’t sure if he would survive when he was brought to Broward Health North. As a result from his brain injury, Mule, a father of two, lost his entire memory of his time in the hospital.

“Forgive me for not having memory, but I am eternally grateful for what you guys did. You guys are part of a major miracle. Without you, my kids wouldn’t have a dad, and my wife, she’d have to get a boyfriend,” he told doctors.

Mule is a triathlete, and he was struck doing what he loved. Doctors said that, while he suffered permanent brain damage, there was one saving grace from the crash.

“The blessing in his case is, he was wearing a helmet, which helped kind of protect his brain,” said Mario Gomez, the trauma medical director for Broward Health North.

Now, he’s back to doing what he loves — biking, swimming and running. He said he’s eternally grateful for all the help he received on his road to recovery.

“The fact that people don’t want to give up, I think, helps me not want to give up,” Mule said.

The driver who hit Mule in that 2022 crash stopped and called 911 to help Mule get the life-saving treatment he needed. While Mule has made great strides in his recovery, he’s still undergoing physical therapy.

