DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a toddler to the hospital after the child was found unresposive in a swimming pool in a Dania Beach neighborhood, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the near drowning along the 4900 block of Southwest 29th Way, south of Griffin Road and west of Interstate 95, just after 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, showing multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office cruisers.

Paramedics have transported the 3-year-old victim to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a Level 2 trauma alert. Officials said the patient was conscious and breathing.

