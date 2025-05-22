PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital introduced a furry friend to its staff.

Video provided by Memorial Healthcare System captured Anna as she made her debut as Memorial Hospital Pembroke’s newest therapy dog, Thursday morning.

The 3-year-old golden retriever took part in a special training and recertification demonstration. The canine showed her experience in elevator safety, bedside etiquette and simulated patient room visits.

Tracy Melzer, a member of the hospital’s animal assisted therapy team, said Anna knows about 80 commands and uses about half of them daily.

“These pups can lower blood pressure, help with depression, anxiety, patients that are in pain, distraction therapy, mobility, get them up and moving, so there’s a number of ways you can use them therapeutically in the hospital,” said Melzer. “She’s very gentle and very sweet, and just looking at her face, guys, see how she would, you know, bring a smile to somebody’s face.”

Anna is set to join the lineup of therapy dogs at the end of the month.

