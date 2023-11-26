TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A child was shot and killed at a hotel in Tamarac — and the victim was just 3 years old.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives spent Saturday evening inside one unit at the Extended Stay America on West Commercial Blvd in Tamarac, where they said a shooting claimed the toddler, just after 8 a.m.

Neighbors in the area said they heard a ruckus throughout the night and then later in the morning heard a gun go off.

“‘Pow!’ It exploded, so one shot. That was it,” said a neighbor who heard the incident.

This neighbor said she came out of her room.

“I was coming out the door, I could hear some screaming, ‘My baby dead, my baby dead,'” she continued.

Fire rescue units arrived to find the little girl accompanied by a woman. They pronounced the child dead on the scene.

Several BSO deputies swarmed the area and taped it off. Aforensics trailer was seen parked in front of the room most of the afternoon. K-9s were also brought to sniff around for evidence.

Investigators later found a U-Haul pickup truck, which is the same truck that, witnesses said, peeled out of the area after the shooting.

Deputies said they detained two people who were in the pickup truck in connection to the case.

“A lot of the people here knew who she was. She did arts and crafts with the other kids,” said another woman.

People in the area described a joyful little girl whose life was cut too short.

With families and children living around this hotel, some wanted to bring attention to domestic and violent situations that can end in tragedy.

“It’s a horrible situation, and it can happen anywhere,” said the woman.

The two people who were detained have since been released.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

