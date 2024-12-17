FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Humane Society is hoping a dog lover adopts a 3-year-old dog who is recovering after being mistreated.

The dog, named Plum, was received in rough conditions. After doing a checkup on her, veterinarians found a bullet in her leg.

Veterinarians were successful in removing the bullet, and the staff at the Humane Society began caring for Plum as she recovers.

Now, the playful and energetic pup is up for adoption and looking for a fur-ever home.

The Humane Society of Broward County asks anyone interested in adopting her, or any of the other pets at their shelter, to call them at 954-989-3977 or go to their website for more information.

