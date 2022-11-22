MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to a home after reports of a child drowning.

It happened on Tuesday, at a home on 19190 SW 29th Court in Miramar.

According to Miramar Fire Rescue, a 3-year-old girl was found in a backyard pool unresponsive.

She was rushed to Memorial Hospital Miramar.

CPR was reportedly performed on the girl.

7Skyforce hovered over the home as a large police presence was visible.

