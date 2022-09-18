LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have safely located a 3-year-old boy hours after he was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Isaiah Louise-Jeune, Sunday afternoon.

The toddler had been last seen along the 3900 block of Northwest 33rd Terrace.

Louise-Jeune stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 50 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray pants.

Investigators said the child was possibly in the company of 27-year-old Marie Benoit and may have been traveling in a silver 2012 Volkswagen Jetta.

Benoit stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, black pants and a blue hat.

Just before 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, BSO officials confirmed they have found Louis-Jeune and Benoit, and they are both safe.

