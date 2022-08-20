COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy has died in the hospital after a Coconut Creek resident pulled the unresponsive toddler from a lake, police said.

According to Coconut Creek Police, the victim was found floating in the lake outside the Advenir at Cocoplum apartments, near the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, just after 6:20 p.m., Friday.

Resident Scott Diamond said he saw the boy from the balcony of his apartment.

“I walked out to the patio, I saw a body floating in the water. At first, I thought it was a doll,” he said.

Diamond said he immediately rushed from his unit down to the water and called 911.

“I jumped in, I got the child out of the water, and we were lucky enough that somebody performed CPR right away,” he said.

Another good Samaritan administered CPR until police and firefighters arrived.

First responders from Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue continued administering CPR before they transported the boy to Broward Health Coral Springs.

Police said he died at the hospital.

Now investigators are attempting to determine how the child ended up in the water.

“This is where the kid came out of the water, but we’re not exactly sure where the boy went into the water,” said Scotty Leamon, a spokesperson for Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue.

Leamon said the incident serves as a reminder to parents.

“You always want to talk to your kids about how you stay away from there, kind of keep them where you can see them,” he said, “but kids are kids, and they’re gonna get out and everything. It’s just something you have to keep in mind as a parent.”

Diamond said he is still processing the heartbreaking situation.

“It was a shocking experience. I’m handling it, but hopefully the family is OK,” he said.

Police said no foul play is suspected, as they continue to investigate.

