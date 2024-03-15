HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Three women arrested for shoplifting in Hollywood found themselves in a seemingly lighthearted moment, captured on video, laughing together in a police cruiser following their apprehension.

The incident occurred Tuesday at a Bath and Body Works at 5091 Sheridan Street.

According to Hollywood Police, officers responded to a shoplifting call and upon arrival, store managers reported that the women, 21-year-old Mikeria Harris, 19-year-old Shametria Milton, and 20-year-old Rayanna Vassell, were inside the store and had committed two thefts in Pembroke Pines.

The suspects were detained, and during a search, officers discovered stolen items from Pembroke Pines stores in the suspects’ vehicle, which was located in the parking lot.

A further investigation revealed that the same three suspects, officials said, were involved in a previous shoplifting incident at the same location last month.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects laughing together in the back of a police cruiser after their arrest.

All three suspects were transported to BSO main jail and charged with larceny/retail theft of more than $750.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.