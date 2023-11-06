HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash left multiple people injured in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck at North 69th Avenue and Sheridan Street, Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, three vehicles were involved in the crash. The cars ended up piled on top of each other on a corner.

As of Sunday night, it remains unclear how many people were hurt.

Police said the victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

