3 transported after triple shooting in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been transported to the hospital after they were injured in a triple shooting in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to the scene after receiving a call reporting shots fired at the intersection of Northwest 11th Place and North State Road 7, at around 3:20 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a silver sedan could be seen on top of the median with bullet holes on the passenger side window and the front of the car damaged.

Two people drove themselves to Plantation General Hospital and will be transported to Broward General Hospital. The third victim is being treated for their injuries at Broward General.

