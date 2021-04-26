3 transported after shooting, crash in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been transported to the hospital after they were injured in a shooting in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting shots fired at the intersection of Northwest 11th Place and North State Road 7, just north of Sunrise Boulevard, at around 3:20 p.m., Monday.

“The officers arrived to empty cars but what appeared to be shell casings on the roadway,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a tan sedan could be seen on top of the median with two rear passenger doors open revealing a baby car seat inside, bullet holes on the passenger side window and the front of the car damaged.

The car was driving southbound when someone in a black BMW started shooting at the car. The driver behind the wheel of that car tried to get away and crashed into other vehicles in the process, including a silver minivan.

Police said someone in the tan car, despite getting hit, jumped out and returned fire.

A bystander whisked three people to the hospital.

“What we know so far is that there is a black BMW involved. Witnesses saw a black BMW begin shooting at the tan vehicle which is behind me,” Santiago said.

Despite the presence of a child’s car seat, police said there appeared to be no children involved in the shooting.

Police are looking for the driver of the BMW.

In the aftermath, detectives said they found bullet casings on the sidewalk across the roadway.

“State Road 7 is a very highly trafficked road, so that could’ve ended up injuring anybody on the roadway at the time. It’s dangerous for everyone,” Santiago said.

7News spoke to the three bystanders who took the three injured victims to the hospital.

“I’ve seen the guys get out of their car blood gushing out of them, it was really traumatic to see. It’s my first time ever seeing something like that happening to them. It was crazy,” said good Samaritan Alicia Jack.

Jack and the two young men she was with decided they had to stop and help the victims. One of them said when he was driving them to the hospital, he was fearful that one of the victims might pass away while he was in the car with them, but he tried to hurry and get them to the hospital.

The conditions of the victims are unknown, but they are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.