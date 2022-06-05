LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two deputies and a third person were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes.

They responded to a rollover crash on Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street around 10 p.m., Saturday, when they were struck by a driver who ran a red light.

Authorities said the driver of the red pick up truck who slammed into the deputy’s cruiser fled the scene.

All three people are expected to be OK.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.