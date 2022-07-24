MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving two vehicles took place in Miramar.

This happened at the intersection of Island Drive and Pembroke Road around 3:39 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased on the scene. Three other people were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash shut down Pembroke Road from Oleander to Southwest 72nd Avenue, in both directions. The road is expected to reopen within the next hour.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

