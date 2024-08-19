HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police hope to identify three thieves caught breaking into a condominium garage and stealing bikes and work tools.

Hollywood Beach Police are investigating a robbery that occurred last week.

Surveillance cameras captured what appears to be two men, and one woman, outside a condo working together to get inside the garage area.

Bob Spiegel showed 7News where three of his neighbor’s bikes were stolen out of the garage via video.

“They took three, left one,” he said.

Spiegel said this is the second robbery at the condo. After the first robbery, surveillance cameras were installed inside and outside.

“Basically they came, he came around and the doors locked,” said Spiegel.

Cameras also caught one of the men taking his time to break into the garage of the condo, which took several minutes.

“They were here for a while and not afraid of anything, didn’t make any noise so nobody heard anything, said Spiegel.

The bikes belong to Marc Serrao, who was out of town doing the robbery and spoke to 7News over the phone.

“They tried getting in the front gates with a poker trying to push the garage door button. They just kept walking around the building for about 40 minutes,” he said.

Once the thieves were inside the garage, it didn’t take them long to steal the bikes and tools.

“They took some tools, they took a leaf blower, a couple chargers, a wagon and my three bikes on the way out,” said Serrao.

But the thieves didn’t bother concealing themselves and surveillance cameras captured clear images of them.

Now, police hope someone can help identify them before they try to strike again.

“This took a little bit of actually effort, it’s not just a bike sitting here in the yard and then decided to just take it cause it was there,” said Spiegel. “This was, they had to, they had to break in.”

If anyone recognizes them, give Hollywood Police a call.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

