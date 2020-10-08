3 teens recovering after Weston golf cart crash caught on video

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Three teenagers are recovering after, authorities said, the golf cart they were riding in crashed in Weston.

Surveillance video captured the moment when the golf cart the victims were riding in flipped on its side after turning a corner, Sunday.

According to Broward Sheriff’s deputies, two girls, ages 13 and 14, were ejected, and the 14-year-old driver was pinned underneath. He suffered severe injuries to his knees.

“My parents are going to be so mad at me. Why did I do this? Why did I do this? I’m so sorry,” said the driver during his 911 call.

All three teens were taken to the hospital.

