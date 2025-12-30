POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three teens were killed in a deadly crash after a car collided with a bus stop, late Monday evening.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a traffic crash in the 1600 block of North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

Three teens, ages 15, 16, and 18 were killed in the crash after two cars hit each other.

“One of those vehicles had crashed into a light pole and also impacted a bus stop,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd.

Deputies say all three victims were inside a white car when the crash occurred.

“Deputies immediately attempted to provide any type of life-saving medical treatment that they could. Three individuals inside the white car that hit the light pole and bus stop were transported to [Broward Health North]. Sadly, all three were pronounced deceased,” said Codd.

Two witnesses spoke out on what they saw.

“I hear a big, big, big bam,” said a witness.

Cell phone video from the scene captured the extent of the damage, with a car being knocked toward a tree. A concrete post was knocked down, and another car was damaged.

“It makes me feel sad and angry at the same time, because why?” said the witness.

The video shows a person who was inside the crashed car being removed and put on a stretcher.

“I was actually at the light, about to make a left, and I heard the loud boom, which, automatically, I had to just stop the car and try to get out, see if anyone, but, it was bad to the point where from what I saw, it was a bad accident,” said another witness. “Ran over, obviously I saw a lot of blood, don’t know who, or what happened, but I was just terrified.”

“That sound that I heard, I didn’t think that someone would survive that, to be honest,” said another witness. “My heart goes out to the families, you know, who’ve lost lives.”

An investigation is currently ongoing, and the roadway around the area has been shut down. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes of travel.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.