MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage boy and two teenage girls have been indicted in the death of a Miramar High School senior who was murdered feet away from his apartment.

A Broward County grand jury issued an indictment on Thursday in the Oct. 17 death of 18-year-old Dwight Grant.

Seventeen-year-old Andre Clements, 17-year-old Christie Parisien and 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith face charges of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Arraignment dates are expected to be announced soon. At that point, the teens will be moved from juvenile detention to the jail system.

Due to their ages, the maximum possible sentence they face is life in state prison. Had the case been handled in the juvenile justice system, the defendants would have to be released after serving a maximum of three years.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.