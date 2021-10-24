MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two teenage girls and one teenage boy in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man who was found dead near his Miramar apartment.

Miramar Police took 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith, 17-year-old Christie Parisienne and 17-year-old Andre Clemens into custody.

They’re accused of killing Dwight Grant and leaving his body in the bushes of the Sherman Circle apartment complex.

7News cameras captured one of the suspects being led away in handcuffs in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday.

A woman who did not want to give her name lives just feet from where Grant body was found, across the hall from where the victim lived.

“Every time I would see him, he would always have a smile on his face,” she said. “It’s horrifying, and he was such a good child. His mother loved him. I can’t even think something could happen like that. It’s terrifying.”

Investigators said Grant’s family reported him missing on Sunday when he never came home.

When he didn’t show up for school Monday, loved ones knew something was wrong.

The next day, officers found his body 30 feet from his apartment.

By Wednesday, detectives determined the Miramar High School senior was killed.

“It’s unfortunate that a kid had to lose his life,” said area resident Brian Greene. “It had to be something senseless, and we just pray for the family of the kid who did lose his life.”

Nearly a week later, Smith, Parisienne and Clemens are all facing felony charges, including first-degree murder, and will soon face a judge.

Meanwhile, well-wishers continue to leave white roses on his doorstep and where his body was found.

“I can’t even imagine what the mother is going through. I don’t know how she’s coping with this,” said the woman who lives across from the victim’s apartment. “I would not be able to. No words.”

The suspects have also been charged with criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.