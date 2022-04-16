FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested three teens after, they said, the juveniles tried to break into several vehicles in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to multiple calls from residents in reference to a group of males attempting to burglarize vehicles near the 900 block of Northeast Fourth Street, at around 3:50 a.m., Saturday.

Overnight, #FLPD received multiple calls reporting three subjects attempting to burglarize vehicles. With the info provided by residents, a thorough and continuous search effort ensued. FLPD Patrol officers, K9 officers and BSO Aviation worked together to arrest all three.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/xvSr9CRkQ1 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) April 16, 2022

One person provided police with surveillance video showing the teens scaling a fence.

A search effort got underway, as patrol officers, K-9 units and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit worked together to apprehend the three juveniles.

According to police, all three of them are Fort Lauderdale residents.

They face charges of burglary, loitering and resisting without violence.

The incident remains under investigation.

