MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The three teens accused of killing a Miramar High School senior will now remain locked up in juvenile detention for 21 days, a judge has ruled.

Sixteen-year-old Jaslyn Smith, 17-year-old Christie Parisienne, and 17-year-old Andre Clemens were taken into custody on Saturday.

They face felony charges of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Dwight Grant.

Parisienne’s attorney, Peter Butlien, spoke to 7News moments after the judge’s decision, Sunday.

“At this point, we’ve just had a chance to review the arrest forms, the affidavits and the initial allegations, and of course, all that is subject to change as we discover more,” he said, “but of course, at this point we’re going to maintain our client’s innocence.”

Police said the three suspects are linked to Grant’s death, after his body was found in the bushes of the Sherman Circle apartment complex on Tuesday.

A woman who did not want to give her name lives just feet from where Grant body was found, across the hall from where the victim lived.

“Every time I would see him, he would always have a smile on his face,” she said. “It’s horrifying, and he was such a good child. His mother loved him. I can’t even think something could happen like that. It’s terrifying.”

Police said Grant’s family reported him missing on Sunday when he never came home.

When he didn’t show up for school Monday, loved ones knew something was wrong.

The next day, investigators found his body 30 feet from his apartment.

By Wednesday, detectives determined the Miramar High School senior was killed.

“It’s unfortunate that a kid had to lose his life,” said area resident Brian Greene. “It had to be something senseless, and we just pray for the family of that kid who did lose his life.”

​Parisienne’s attorney described what his next steps will be.

“We’re going to start investigating the case as well on our end as well, but obviously, the state, I’m sure, is doing more investigation, and they’re going to have to make a very serious decision as to whether or not 17-year-olds are going to be charged as adults,” said Butlien.

The suspects are due back in court Nov. 4.

