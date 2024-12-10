FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three students were transported to the hospital after officers deployed pepper sprayed following a fight at a school in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and Police arrived at Whiddon Rogers Educational Center located at 700 SW 26th St., Tuesday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured a large crowd of students at the school as the fight broke out.

According to police, the students who were pepper sprayed were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said multiple fights on the school property prompted the police response.

An investigation is now underway to determine if any student will face criminal charges.

Broward County Public Schools released the following statement:

We can confirm an incident involving several students took place today at Whiddon Rogers Education Center. School administrators are currently cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. We defer to fire rescue and law enforcement for information about transports and arrests

