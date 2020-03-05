3 students accused of bringing weapons to Broward County schools

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three students have all recently been arrested accused of bringing weapons to their Broward County schools.

Sunrise Police arrested a 15-year-old student at Piper High School Wednesday afternoon after investigators said he was carrying a pellet gun.

“I’ve just seen him getting arrested,” student Jordan Taneaus said. “Like, put in handcuffs and stuff.”

Students said he took off running outside the school, causing panic.

“I’m like, ungh, that’s crazy,” Taneaus said.

Another student from Hallandale Beach School was also accused of bringing a weapon to school, but according to police, it was a real gun instead of a pellet gun.

“I was like nervous, I guess everyone, like, started taking it seriously,” said a Hallandale Beach High student.

School administrators called in a code red after a school resource officer found a gun on 17-year-old Dwaynton Pulley. He was patted down after a fight at the school when the gun was found.

He may be charged as an adult.

“We were in the classroom for, like, a whole hour, so I, like, freaked out because there was, like, a kid with a gun in school,” said another Hallandale Beach High student.

Just as this story aired, 7News learned that there was a third student accused of possibly carrying a gun at South Broward High School.

Hollywood Police has yet to comment on their reaction.

Now these students will have to face legal consequences.

“That’s all that matters, that everyone went home safe,” said a Hallandale Beach High student.

“They come to school to try and learn, and people come there to interrupt our education,” said another student. “I feel like it’s very wrong, really.”

