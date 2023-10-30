FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said three men were driven to steal before a high-speed pursuit that led Florida Highway Patrol troopers to use the PIT maneuver.

7News cameras on Sunday night captured one of the suspects, Dajon Reed as he bonded out of jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Hours earlier, he went before a judge where he faced a list of charges, including grand theft with property damage.

Reed is part of a trio who were caught and cuffed by FHP troopers.

A second suspect, Caleb Reed, also appeared in court Sunday, but he received no bond.

“Two violations of probation, which are no bond hold,” said the judge.

The third suspect, Horace Ellis, is being held on a total bond of $17,000.

Authorities said the trio took them on a high-speed chase what would end near Interstate 595, where troopers used the PIT maneuver to stop the black Mercedes-Benz sedan they were riding in.

Investigators said it all started in Collier County, where the suspects fled east on I-75 on a stolen Range Rover, then hopped into the Mercedes.

Authorities said the trio hit speeds of at least 140 mph before the pursuit came to an end off the Flamingo Road exit.

Investigators said all three suspects are connected to a string of robberies and vehicle thefts in parts of southeast and southwest Florida.

