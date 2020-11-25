3 statues destroyed, shoved down sewer at Catholic church in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for the person who committed an unholy act in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police said someone went on a rampage at Saint Bernard Catholic Church near North University Drive and Sunset Strip last Sunday.

Three statues were destroyed and shoved down a sewer drain.

If you have any information, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

