FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida has charged three Broward County men with murder-for-hire conspiracy, murder for hire, kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice in connection with the violent kidnapping and murder of Suren Seetal.

The indictment identified the defendants as 24-year-old Avin Seetaram, known as “Smalls,” 29-year-old Somjeet Christopher Singh, known as “Lil Chris” and 18-year-old Gavin Hunter.

Gavin Hunter (18), Avin Seetaram (24) and Somjeet Singh (29).

All three men are accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and murder of Seetal, a resident of Miami-Dade County.

Seetal, a 36-year-old airplane jet mechanic, was last seen leaving work on Nov. 2.

The criminal complaint alleges that Seetal’s phone was in the vicinity of Dr. HVAC, owned by one of the defendants, before going off the network. His body was recovered at Big Cypress Reservation on Nov. 21.

Seetaram’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 28, while Hunter’s is set for Jan. 2, 2024, and Singh’s for Jan. 3, 2024.

If convicted, each faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

