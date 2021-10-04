DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager in Davie got robbed while riding his bicycle to Western High School on Monday morning.

The student’s father said three people jumped out of a car and ambushed his son at gunpoint on Appalachian Trail near Altavista Terrace.

They got away with his backpack.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

