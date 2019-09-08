3 residents, 2 dogs injured in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea house fire

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews pulled three people and two dogs to safety after a house fire broke out in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

Smoke and flames ripped through the home along the 1600 block of Bel Air Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Area residents said the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“There was smoke billowing out for quite a while, and about 15, 20 minutes later, it burst into flames,” said a witness. “The flames burned for about three hours. It took the fire department about three hours to put the fire out.”

Rescuers transported the victims to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

The house was declared a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

