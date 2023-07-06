FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remained hospitalized on Thursday after a shooting in a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex left five people injured, including two minors.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 19th Street, Wednesday night.

Speaking with reporters, FLPD Chief Patrick Lynn said the shooting stemmed from an argument involving two groups of people in the courtyard of the complex.

“At approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, at this apartment complex … we had a group of people gathered in the courtyard. A second group of people confronted them,” said Lynn. “As a result, gunfire ensued.”

Investigators confirmed five people were injured and were transported to Broward Health Medical Center; one of the adults suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other four victims suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

As of Thursday morning, officials said two people were discharged from the hospital. Two remain in serious condition while another person remains in critical condition.

A woman who spoke with 7News said she helped one of the victims moments after he was shot.

“When I ran out, it was just – everybody was running all over, and then, a couple of guys, like two of them, were running from around the corner, and they were like, ‘I’m shot, I’m shot,'” said the woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, “and the guy, he had blood all over, so I ran to the side of one of them because that’s my friend’s son, and he was shot in his legs, so we just put pressure on his leg and started calling the paramedics.”

The woman said she saw two other victims.

“It was two other guys that I seen shot — one was shot in his hand, the other one was shot in his chest and his arm,” she said.

Police did not provide details about possible shooters, as they continue to investigate.

“We are actively pursuing all investigate leads,” said Lynn.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

