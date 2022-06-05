LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Broward County deputies and a third person were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes.

They responded to a rollover crash on Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th Street around 10 p.m., Saturday, when they were struck by a driver who ran a red light.

Authorities said the driver of the red pick up truck who slammed into the deputy’s cruiser fled the scene.

All three people were released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

As of now, north and southbound lanes of Northwest 31st Avenue are shut down between Northwest 19th Street and Oakland Park Boulevard. Lanes are also shut down east and west in the area of Northwest 26th Street.

Anyone with information on the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash should contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

