POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Pompano Beach firefighters were released from the hospital on Friday following a collision between a fire rescue vehicle and a lawn service truck.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the crash happened on Thursday, at around 5:30 p.m., in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“I’m parking, you know, in the parking lot, and I hear like a strong accident,” said Raul Gamaro. “When I saw the fire truck, I saw all the smoke, and I saw all the people running to the fire truck, and I saw the accident.”

The hood of the fire rescue vehicle was ripped from it’s frame, while the front of the truck was smashed in and it’s windshield was shattered.

Investigators with PBFR said the three firefighters were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

After the collision, detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said that paramedics rushed two men who were inside the lawn service truck to an area hospital. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other was listed in serious condition.

Both men remain in the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Domingo Gimenez, who works for the lawn service company, told 7News in Spanish that five coworkers were in the lawn service truck. They had just finished a job in Orlando. He said the damage of the crash was very strong.

What caused the crash remains under investigation.

