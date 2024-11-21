POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people were taken to the hospital, including three firefighters, fafter they were involved in a violent crash in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred in the area of Northwest 31st Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Pompano Beach, at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday,

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said a Pompano Beach Fire Rescue unit and a lawn service truck collided.

Investigators with PBFR said three of their firefighters were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

BSO detectives said paramedics rushed two men who were inside the lawn service truck to an area hospital. One of them suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other is listed in serious condition

Video shows the front end of a fire truck completely demolished, as well as the lawn service truck with extensive damage.

It remains unclear what caused the crash. 7News has learned the forefighters were coming back from a call at the time of the collision.

Officials diverted traffic in the area while they investigated. The turning lane in the area remained open.

BSO continues to investigate the crash.

