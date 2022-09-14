LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash sent three people to the hospital.

Two vehicles collided at 3561 W. Sunrise Blvd, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was possibly weather related as quick moving storms came throughout the area, which caused low visibility on the roadways.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue transported the victims to the hospital.

One victim was a trauma alert to Broward General Hospital.

A second person who suffered a leg injury was also taken to hospital as well as a third victim who had non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth person involved in the crash refused to be taken to the hospital.

The roadway eastbound at 36th and Sunrise was backed up as traffic came to a standstill.

Traffic was allowed going westbound.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.