FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people, including a police officer, were rushed to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the three-vehicle crash along the 1100 block of West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday night.

According to investigators, the Lauderhill Police officer involved was on his way back to the city after having taken an arrestee to jail when the crash occurred.

A witness said the truck involved in the crash was headed east when it made a left turn and somehow collided with the officer and the other car.

Another male witness told 7News he was down the block when he heard a screeching of tires and a huge crashing noise. He came out to see what had happened.

The officer and two other people suffered minor injuries and were transported to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured the police cruiser with front-end damage, as well as pieces of the cars in the aftermath of the crash.

The area was temporarily shut down for drivers as police investigated the circumstances surrounding the crash. The roadway has since reopened to traffic

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

