FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people and a pet were forced out of a Fort Lauderdale home by flames, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the overnight blaze at a triplex located near Southwest 18th Terrace and 23rd Street, early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters quickly got a handle on it. They also removed a cat from the smoke and gave her oxygen.

Officials said an unattended candle sparked the fire.

