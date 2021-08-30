COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Coconut Creek Police officers and a police K-9 were injured in what investigators described as a police-involved shooting that involved a stolen car.

Coconut Creek Police responded to the scene of the shooting along the 4400 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, just before 8:30 p.m., Monday.

The injured officers have been transported to the hospital. Officials said their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The injured K-9 was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Police have two people into custody.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.

In a tweet, Coconut Creek Police said, “We will fully cooperate.”

