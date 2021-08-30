COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Coconut Creek Police officers and a police K-9 were injured in what investigators described as a police-involved shooting that killed a suspected car thief.

Coconut Creek Police responded to the scene of the shooting along the 4400 block of Hillsboro Boulevard, just before 8:30 p.m., Monday.

According to police, they saw a woman driving a car that was reported stolen out of Parkland. She was stopped in a nearby shopping plaza when the shots rang out.

“Like I said, I live on the back street over here, next street over and I was over here with the dog on the phone and all of a sudden, boom! Boom! Boom!” said witness Phil Simone. “I said, ‘Those are firecrackers.’ I’m like, ‘No, those are gunshots.’ Then I come walking up here and here you guys are and telling me what’s going on.”

The injured officers have been transported to the hospital. Officials said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The injured K-9 was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Aman that was in the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle has been taken into custody.

Two officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting.

In a tweet, Coconut Creek Police said, “We will fully cooperate.”

