3 new cargo cranes, world’s largest, unveiled at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Port Everglades revealed some massive new machines.

Port officials showed off three new heavy-duty cargo cranes at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Monday morning.

At 175 feet tall, officials said, the cranes are the largest in the world and cost more than $13 million each.

“This is the culmination of several years of planning, design, and ultimately, implementation,” said Jonathan Daniels, director of Port Everglades. “When the cranes arrived on the horizon, on November 17th of last year, that was only part of the story.”

The new cranes are expected to help the port load and unload larger vessels. They are part of the port’s $3 billion, 20-year expansion plan.

