3 men from South Florida arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three men from South Florida have been arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots that occurred on Jan. 6.

Federal agents arrested Samuel Camargo in Virginia on Wednesday after receiving a tip.

Feds said Camargo, who lives in Deerfield Beach, posted a photo on social media with the caption, “Got some memorabilia. Did it myself.”

Another photo shows his hand on one of the doors.

Camargo joins 25-year-old Felipe Marquez, who got arrested in his Coral Springs home Tuesday morning.

“It was emotions, and I was under the impression that we were being let in,” said Marquez, who posted his illegal tour of the Capitol on Snapchat.

He likened the Capitol riot to monumentally historical occasions.

“I feel like it was a Rosa Parks moment, Martin Luther King moment. I regret the bad apples,” Marquez said.

Feds also arrested Gabriel Garcia, a defeated politician from Miami-Dade who allegedly streamed his part of the siege on Facebook Live.

According to court documents, the former Army captain and Westchester resident could be heard in those videos calling Capitol police, “You [expletive] traitors!” and asking one of them, “How does it feel being a traitor to the country?”

Later, feds claim Garcia is heard saying to fellow rioters, “Keep ’em coming. Keep ’em coming. Storm this [expletive],” and even directing his attention to the Speaker of the House by saying, “Nancy come out and play.”

Garcia lost his 2020 Republican primary run for a seat in Florida’s House District 116 in Miami-Dade County.

Whether Garcia was granted bond remains unclear.

Marquez has been released on a $100,000 bond. He has surrendered his passport, his firearms, and is being tracked by GPS. He cannot leave South Florida.

The FBI said more arrests are to be expected. They are still taking tips.

If you have any information on who else was involved in the Capitol riots, call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

