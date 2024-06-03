FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale, sending three men to the hospital and leading officers to take three people into custody.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 1400 block of Northwest 22nd Street, just after 5 p.m., Sunday.

Officers arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported them to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators said the subjects fled the scene in a dark sedan that was later located in Lauderhill.

Detectives said they detained three people and seized two firearms found in the vehicle, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.